iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after acquiring an additional 994,882 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average of $213.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

