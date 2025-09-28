iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 88,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,414 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

