iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Stock Position Reduced by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.