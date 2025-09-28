iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

