Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,489,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,964,000 after purchasing an additional 131,265 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,708,000 after acquiring an additional 247,257 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 917,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,173 shares during the period.

GSY stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

