Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

