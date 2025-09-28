Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of LCNB Corporation $LCNB

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of LCNB worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth $206,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LCNB during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.62. LCNB Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. LCNB had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts predict that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. LCNB’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Our Latest Report on LCNB

LCNB Profile

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.