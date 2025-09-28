Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 505 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

