Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,335 Shares of MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1,576.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

