Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

