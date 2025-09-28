GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR Stake Boosted by Clear Point Advisors Inc.

Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GraniteShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.6% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clear Point Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 485,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 294,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 223,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 174,230 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $37.40.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

