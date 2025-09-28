Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,516.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,038,000 after acquiring an additional 501,304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

