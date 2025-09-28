Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $58,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $136.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

