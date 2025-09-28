Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $448.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.08. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

