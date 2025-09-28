Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

