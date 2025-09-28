Financial Partners Group LLC Invests $352,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 101,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 182,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

