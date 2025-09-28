Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,814 Barings Corporate Investors $MCI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Barings Corporate Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 226,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Dividend Announcement

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

