Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lightbridge Corporation $LTBR

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lightbridge were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of LTBR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Lightbridge Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

Insider Activity at Lightbridge

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Andrey Mushakov sold 17,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $352,663.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929,807.96. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,950.70. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

