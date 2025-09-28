Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Acquired by Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 135,562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 251,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

