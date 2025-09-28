Dakota Wealth Management Has $689,000 Holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $AFB

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 69,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 328.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

