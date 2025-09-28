CX Institutional Acquires 2,490 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $140.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.53. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $150.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

