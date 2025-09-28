CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,265,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,730,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,559,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,292,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,852,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,815,000 after purchasing an additional 708,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

