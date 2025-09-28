Congress Asset Management Co. Invests $572,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $247.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

