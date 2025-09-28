Coastline Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,849,000 after acquiring an additional 633,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.