Coastline Trust Co Has $125,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,592,000 after buying an additional 23,904 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,956,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $114,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after buying an additional 134,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,425,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,915,000 after buying an additional 425,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.30.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

