Coastline Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

