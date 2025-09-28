Coastline Trust Co Acquires 692 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.