Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,740 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Ardelyx accounts for about 0.9% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ardelyx worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,342.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.54 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $41,729.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,678.36. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Duane Foster sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $90,776.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,883.14. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

