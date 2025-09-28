City Holding Co. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 49,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

