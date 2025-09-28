City Holding Co. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

