City Holding Co. Acquires 1,324 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

