Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 398 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $247.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.55.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.