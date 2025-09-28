Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. CorVel accounts for about 0.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of CorVel worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CorVel by 58.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 44.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. This trade represents a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $161,476.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,099.92. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. CorVel Corp. has a one year low of $77.66 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.96.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

