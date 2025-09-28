Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ePlus worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 33.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 625.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 628.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Stock Up 1.1%

ePlus stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Stories

