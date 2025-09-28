Charles Schwab Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

