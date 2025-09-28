Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $607,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $92.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

