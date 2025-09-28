Blossom Wealth Management Sells 2,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Blossom Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.