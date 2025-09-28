BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust $BGY Stake Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $61,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1%

BGY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

