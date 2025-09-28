BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

