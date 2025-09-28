Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

