Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

