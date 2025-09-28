Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

