Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

