Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,979 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

