Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,128 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.72. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $67.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

