Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 180.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 165,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AHH opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.41 million, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.