Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Altus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

