Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of ZBIO opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Zenas BioPharma has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $26.25.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.23).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma

About Zenas BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 703,838 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zenas BioPharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

