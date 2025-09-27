Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Zenas BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of ZBIO opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.99 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Zenas BioPharma has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $26.25.
Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.23).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenas BioPharma
About Zenas BioPharma
Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Articles
