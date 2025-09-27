Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. D Boral Capital upgraded Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Veritone Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $5.08 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Featured Stories

