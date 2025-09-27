Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Lifted by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.77 and a 200-day moving average of $295.64. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

